Bloomfield man charged in Wednesday shooting death of woman

A Bloomfield man is facing murder charges following an early morning shooting Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., Stoddard County 911 received a call from a residence on County Road 503 in Bloomfield. During the call, a male was heard yelling “help” and a woman was heard screaming in the background. A deputy arrived at the residence and found Misty Reynolds lying on the front porch bleeding. John Clary came to the door and was instructed to lay on the ground. Clary was then handcuffed and detained. Upon being asked where the gun was, Clary said he did not have one and it was in the bedroom. Clary stated that Reynolds had fallen and shot herself. The deputy felt a slight pulse on Reynolds and advised EMS. There was a single hole in her upper left chest. Reynolds was taken to SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter, where she was pronounced dead at just after 5:30 a.m. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

