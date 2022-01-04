Dexter woman facing multiple sex related charges following arrest

Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Dexter woman on multiple sex related charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports that 33-year-old Natalie Wilson was recently taken into custody on a Stoddard county warrant for 1st degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years of age, and two counts of child molestation. Wilson was held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.

