Why so much messaging about getting COVID-19 vaccination and not as much about treatment? MO doc explains

Missouri’s 36 monoclonal antibody treatment centers are there to prevent coronavirus patients with mild to moderate symptoms from getting seriously ill and entering a hospital. Many health experts encourage the public to get vaccinated, but there is not as much talk about treatment for those with mild symptoms. Dr. Maya Jerath, who oversees the seven Barnes-Jewish Hospital monoclonal antibody treatment centers, says there are not enough antibody drugs to go around and the therapy is not for everyone.

Jerath says the federal government provides the antibodies and the antibody infusion is likely covered by insurance. She says vaccination is still the best strategy to prevent people from getting covid or from getting very ill.

