Arrest made in Steel arson investigation

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to an arson investigation from last month. Steele Police Chief Billy Stanfield reports that on December 16th, officers and the Steele Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Burton Street. The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to assist in the investigation. It was later determined that the fire was arson. Stanfield says that the investigation has resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Alec Glidewell, of Steele, on a charge of 2nd degree arson.

