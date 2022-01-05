Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 5. Awarded contracts include resurfacing, adding turn lanes, culvert and bridge replacements, and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include the following:

An $8,705,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for resurfacing the following routes: Route 63 from Route 19 to the Arkansas State line in Oregon County, Modification of turn lanes at Route 63 and Route 19 in Oregon County, Route 63 from McFarland Street to Route 63 in West Plains, Missouri in Howell County, and; Resurfacing and adding a center turn lane on Route 160 from Route AB to County Road 6070 in Howell County.

A $1,219,226 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC, for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements on Route M in Scott City, Missouri from the West Outer Road to the East Outer Road in Scott County.

A $3,816,969 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for raising the roadway in two locations, including a bridge replacement on Route 177 from County Road 651 to County Road 643 in Cape Girardeau County.

A $10,080,771 contract was awarded to Apex Paving, Co., for resurfacing Interstate 155 from Route 412 to the Tennessee State line in Pemiscot County.

A $3,569,407 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for bridge and culvert replacements in New Madrid County. The bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. Bridge and culvert replacements include: Route 162 over Drainage Ditch 1 and Drainage Ditch 251, and; Route 162 over Drainage Ditch 62.



Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

