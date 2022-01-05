KSP investigate trooper involved shooting in Graves County, KY
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred around 11:20 am on Friday in Graves County. KSP Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. The Glasgow Police Department initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers. Upon Glasgow Police Department losing sight of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, KSP troopers located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second pursuit began. Shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper discharged an agency-issued firearm, striking a subject located inside of the vehicle and ending the pursuit. A male subject was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Baptist Hospital in Paducah, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released, and transported to the McCracken County Jail. A second subject was also arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail. KSP Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.