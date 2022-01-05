MO Governor appoints clerks for two Southeast MO counties

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has filled vacancies in two Southeast Missouri county clerk offices. Michael Williams, of Doniphan, was appointed as the Ripley County Clerk. Williams had previously served over 24 years with US Bank, most recently as the Branch Manager Doniphan Market. Parson has also appointed Amy Brown, of New Madrid, as the New Madrid County Clerk. Brown currently serves as a District Program Specialist with the New Madrid County Soil and Water Conservation District. Previously, she served as the Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Collector’s Office and Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Clerk’s Office. Parson has also announced that David Martin, of Bernie, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

