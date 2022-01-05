MO House bill aims to teach students responsible social media use

A Missouri House bill aims to teach children in school how to use social media responsibly. St. Louis Republican Jim Murphy has pre-filed the bill. He wants to require the creation of curriculum to cover the purpose and acceptable use of social media; identifying online misinformation; and applying protections for freedom of speech for online discussions in schools. If they are not getting taught about appropriate use at home, they would get it at school.

Murphy stresses he does not want the curriculum to be tailored to favor information from certain sources.

