New statewide task force to get some empty store shelves stocked again – and get skilled workforce to make it happen

Missouri is working to get some of those empty store shelves stocked with items again – and get the skilled workforce to make it happen. A statewide task force will soon begin working to solve some of Missouri’s supply chain problems. Dr. Mardy Leathers is the task force co-chair and the director of the Office of Workforce Development. He says the state is looking at everything it can do to ensure goods and services can move efficiently throughout Missouri.

The task force plans to hold public meetings and town halls early this year to gather information.

