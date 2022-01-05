Wednesday, January 5th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Godoy Cruz, ARG — A woman in Argentina stripped down to her underwear and attempted to use her dress as a face covering to get around an ice cream parlor’s mask mandate. “Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on,” she boldly tells the staff at the store in Godoy Cruz, a city in the western province of Mendoza, before she strips down.

The surveillance footage also shows a man approach the counter with his three daughters as the comical scene unfolds. Even though he wears a mask below his nose, the father is allowed to place his order — while the half-naked woman tries to tie her black dress around her face.

The man quickly adjusts his mask to also cover his nose to avoid running afoul of the policy. Meanwhile, the woman is refused service and storms out of the store. Local news outlet Cronica reported that the woman, who was with a group of about 10 other people, finally managed to get her sweet treat when one of them secured a mask.

