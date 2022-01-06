Benton teen pleads guilty to murder charge

A Benton teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance man. On Monday, Evan Schrader entered a guilty plea to the charges of 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery related to the Jan. 28, 2020, homicide of 61-year-old Robert Harwood in Advance. Schrader faces up to a life sentence for each of the charges and will be sentenced on May 2nd. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports that at the time of the incident, officers received a call to a residential alarm at a home in the 600 block of Duckett Street around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2020. When the officers arrived, they found Harwood dead on the floor of the living room. Schrader, who was 15 at the time of the murder, was arrested that day and placed in the Stoddard County Juvenile Detention Center. On April 17, 2020, Schrader was certified as an adult. There are two other co-defendants charged in the homicide of Harwood. One of those co-defendants, 43-year-old Joshua Herron, is scheduled for jury trial on April 26 to April 28 in Cape Girardeau County.

