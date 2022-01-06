Change To Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel And Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Approved

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.

Ameren Missouri made two filings with the Commission. In its first filing (Case No. ER 2022-0141), Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June 2021 through September 2021. The second filing was Ameren Missouri’s FAC true-up (Case No. EO-2022-0142).

For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will decrease by approximately $1.35 a month, from a current FAC of approximately $4.14 a month to an FAC of approximately $2.79 a month. The change will take effect on February 1, 2022.

The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case.

The FAC allows the company to recover most – up to 95 percent – of its costs, but not all, to encourage conservation and prudence in fuel use by the company. Any charges resulting from the fuel adjustment clause must appear in a separate category on customers’ bills.

Fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. The FAC tariff requires regular adjustments to reflect changes in prices the company has incurred for fuel and for wholesale power purchased to serve customers.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!