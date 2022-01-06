Heat source suspected in death of 4 Missouri family members

Iron County officials say a man, woman, and two infant children were found dead in a home in southeast Missouri. The cause of death has not been determined, but investigators believe an alternative heating source in the living room of the home could be a factor. The bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their two 9-month-old sons were found Tuesday at their home in Lake Killarney. Autopsies were scheduled for yesterday. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

