Investigation ongoing in fatal Reynold’s County shooting

Authorities in Southeast Missouri are investigating a fatal shooting from last week. The Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office reports that on December 29th, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Reynolds County for a burglary in progress. Deputies were informed before they arrived that shots had been fired. At the scene, deputies found a person deceased inside the residence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting an investigation into the incident and no further information was released.

