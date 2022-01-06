Thursday, January 6th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Montreal, QUE — A booze-fueled charter flight out of Canada has sparked an official investigation after a wild video circulated of the selfie-obsessed passengers flouting aviation and coronavirus regulations. The footage shows an unruly, unmasked group on a Sunwing Airlines charter flight from Montreal to Cancun on December 30th, dancing in the aisles, vaping, using the public address system, and posing for selfies with a bottle of Grey Goose vodka.

Through it all, the group of alleged social media influencers can be seen posing as they snap cellphone pictures and footage of themselves partying. Canada’s minister of transport said he was aware of the reports of “unacceptable” behavior on the flight and COVID-19 risks must be taken seriously. “The health and safety of on-board personnel as well as passengers during a flight is a top priority,” Minister Omar Alghabra said. “Passengers on Sunwing’s flight to Cancun will be held accountable for their actions.”

Some of the passengers are known for appearing on reality television shows in Canada. Things got so out of hand on the flight that flight attendants fled from the club-like cabin for much of the flight. Sunwing canceled the group’s return flight to Canada scheduled for Wednesday. The news agency said the airline has also launched an internal investigation.

