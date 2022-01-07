Friday, January 7th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Huntsville, AL — 26-year-old Dalton Kyle Lunt was able to model his fashionable “Let’s Go Brandon!” t-shirt while posing for a mug shot following a recent arrest in Alabama for driving under the influence.

Lunt, who was freed from custody after posting $1,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge, is scheduled for a February 1st bench trial in Circuit Court in Huntsville. According to his Facebook profile, Lunt works as a helicopter mechanic with the Michigan Army National Guard.

