Jonesboro, IL man killed in Union County crash
A Jonesboro man was killed Wednesday in a two vehicle crash in Union County, IL. It happened on Route 3, just south of Refuge Road, near the town of Ware. Illinois State Police say the 25-year-old Jonesboro man was traveling south when he crossed the center line and hit the side of a semi pulling a tanker. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, 30-year-old Jacob Wininger, of Marion, refused medical attention at the scene. Route 3 was completely closed at the crash site for about 6 hours. The northbound lane was reopened at about 2:00 a.m. The southbound lane was reopened just before 8:00 a.m.