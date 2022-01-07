Rex Rust passes from pancreatic cancer

Rex Rust passed away Thursday evening after a year’s battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 52. He was the co-president of Rust Communications. Rust was remembered for his community involvement, leadership, charitable work and positive, energetic personality. Rex attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts and graduated with honors after being named class president his sophomore, junior and senior years. In 1992, he graduated cum laude from Harvard, with a degree in economics. In 1992, he began work with Smith Barney in New York City. He would go on to work on Wall Street and in private-equity management roles in Chicago and Virginia — focusing on mergers and acquisitions totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars. In February 2001, he and Jon Rust were named co-presidents of the family company, while their father, Gary Rust, continued to serve as chairman of the board of the company that owns more than 40 newspapers in eight states, numerous magazines and websites, as well as minority ownership of 17 radio stations.

