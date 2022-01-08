Menu

Trading Post – January 8

Briggs & Stratton riding mower motor – $50

2 Nintendo game systems – $350

Assorted ammunition – $15/box – ph #: 576-7405

————–

Home decor items

Cardinals collectables 

Steel pickup tool box – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Buying: kitchen sink

Buying: hot water heater

Buying: bathroom items – ph #: 573-513-5505

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Gravely tractor attachments – ph #: 618-218-1573

————–

Buying:  Drum sander – ph #: 573-208-8494

————–

Buying:  Engine stand – ph #: 335-0009

————–

Ford F150 – 4wd – $1,400 – ph #: 573-450-5075

————–

Buying: bucket seats for ‘01 Corvette – ph #: 573-318-8290

————–

2 acoustic guitars – $125/both – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

4 Oak stair treads – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle – $5,000

Speakers/monitors – ph #: 573-887-3013

————–

VR Playstation game system – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Buying:  Bose AM/FM radio – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Pop-Up camper

Buy and sell:  vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

Square and round hay bales – ph #: 573-283-5925

