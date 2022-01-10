Three New Madrid resident die in Indiana car crash

Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle crashed on I-70 westbound near the 24 mile marker on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree. Three people were pronounced dead. They were 58-year-old Glen Jackson, 57-year-old Rose Jackson, and 35-year-old Amber Johnson. All three were from New Madrid, Missouri. A juvenile was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

