Notre Dame 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Notre Dame Regional High School’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Class has been announced. This year’s class includes Alex Ressel ’06, Abe Dirnberger ’07, Mark Zimmer ‘08, Paris Beardslee ‘09, Megan Dohogne ‘10 and the 2001-2002 Lady Bulldogs Basketball team.

The Notre Dame Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame Award strives to preserve the heritage and tradition of excellence in the athletic programs at Notre Dame. Each year we recognize male and female athletes and coaches from St. Mary’s High School, Cape Catholic, Notre Dame and Notre Dame Regional

High School who have made a significant contribution to athletic programs. Through this award, we are in search of outstanding athletes and coaches who exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship and have brought honor and distinction to Bulldog Athletics.

The first 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee is Alex Ressel, class of 2006. Ressel competed in basketball all four years of high school and cross country for one year. During his senior campaign, Ressel earned all-state honors in basketball including conference and regional honors. He led the Bulldogs in scoring in 2005 and 2006 with a Final Four appearance in 2005. He ranks seventh all time in rebounds with 532, and tenth in scoring with 1,029 points.

Abe Dirnberger is a member of the class of 2007. Dirnberger was a three-sport athlete participating in soccer, basketball and baseball for four years. He was a starter on each team for three seasons. In basketball, Dirnberger ranks eleventh in assists and sixth in steals all time. He is known for hitting “The Shot” against Sikeston in the district championship game his senior year. Dirnberger was also on the 2006 state championship soccer team. He went on to play soccer at Quincy University where he was named Great Lakes Valley Academic All-Conference for two seasons.

Mark Zimmer is a member of the class of 2008. He competed in soccer and track for four years, and played one season of basketball. Zimmer was a member of the 2006 and 2007 state championship soccer teams. He earned the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was named to the all-state team. Zimmer also excelled at track and field, earning all-state honors in 2005 and 2008. He holds school records in the 200m and the 4x100m relay. Zimmer went on to run track at St. Louis University, where he currently holds school records in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Paris Beardslee (née Burger) graduated from Notre Dame in 2009. She played softball for four years, basketball for two years and ran track for a season. Although a knee injury sidelined Beardslee for her junior softball season, she capped off a senior campaign by being one of the top hitters in the state, earning her all-state honors. During her senior season, the Lady Bulldogs finished second at state. Beardslee continued playing softball at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Meghan Dohogne is a 2010 graduate. Dohogne was a three-sport athlete playing volleyball, basketball and soccer for four years. She earned all-state honors in volleyball her senior year, and was the Lady

Bulldog Award winner in 2010. Dohogne continued her volleyball career playing at the collegiate level. She competed for Mineral Area College where her team earned a berth to the NJCAA National Championship tournament her sophomore season, and McKendree University where she earned Academic All-Great Lake Valley Conference Squad honors.

The 2001-2002 Lady Bulldogs Basketball team compiled a 29-2 record and took home the Class 2A State Championship. Team members include Coach Anne Dohogne, Coach Tim Drury, Sierra Ellis, Head Coach Jerry Grim, Erin (Pfau) Haugh, Coach Darren Heuring, Toni Horrell, Dr. Chereka Kluttz, Ashley (Reinagel)

Litzelfelner, Deana (McCormick) Ludwig, Ashley Millham, Coach Craig Millham, Lisa (Millham) Nice, Katie Palmer, Sommer McCauley-Perdue, Amanda (Dirnberger) Stratmann, Ali (Tyson) Taufoou, Katie (Ressel) Urhahn, Courtney Vickery & Laura Weissmueller. This championship team will be honored on January 14 as the 2021-2022 Lady Bulldogs take on Cor Jesu Academy with the JV match up starting at 5:00 p.m. The ’02 team Hall of Fame induction will take place at halftime of the varsity game on Jerry Grim Court.

A Hall of Fame banquet, sponsored by First State Community Bank, will be held on June 18 to honor the 2022 inductees. You can find a list of criteria, current members, and nomination form online at www.notredamehighschool.org/athletics.

