Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has been stockpiling COVID-19 tests and has been prepared for an increase in demand. He says the state is sending tests out daily.

The Missouri Health and Senior Services Department is offering free-at home tests, but due to high demand, there may be occasional outages.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!