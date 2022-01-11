Tuesday, January 11th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Montgomery County, MD — A would-be-burglar had to be rescued by firefighters after he got himself stuck in a chimney during an attempted home robbery in Maryland. Montgomery County police responded to a reported attempted robbery at a Silver Spring home at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday where they found the man who’d tried to break in had gotten himself stuck. It’s not clear how the man got himself in the chimney.

Two dozen firemen arrived on scene to assist with the rescue, and worked for over 90 minutes to get the man out of the chimney, taking it apart brick by brick, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesman Pete Piringer. Video from the scene shows several firefighters from the Montgomery County Fire Department at the foot of the chimney with a big hole busted through the wall discussing the best way to extricate the man.

Photos from the scene show the responders using ladders, shovels, and other rescue equipment. The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance with a police escort. Police side the man had minor injuries. The man’s identity was not immediately available and it’s not clear whether he has been charged.

