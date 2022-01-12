MO House committee considers whether to ban race-related teachings in K-12 public schools
A Missouri House committee is considering whether to ban certain race-related teachings in the state’s K-12 public schools. During a public hearing yesterday, State Representative Nick Schroer talked about his bill that would ban curriculum related to the 1619 Project.
The plan would also require school districts to provide a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” for their children, which already exists for K-12 public school parents. The House committee has not yet voted on the legislation.