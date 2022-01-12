One shot in Sikeston Saturday night

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night, leaving one injured. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., DPS officers responded to a shots fired call near the 800 block of Mary and the 800 block of Wayne. While en route, officers were informed of a subject shot in the head at 630 Branum. When officers arrived on scene they located a male subject with what appeared to be a gunshot entry wound to the back of his head. The victim was conscious and coherent when they arrived on scene, and said he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway when he was shot. One resident said they heard the gunshots and observed the victim walk into their residence where they began applying pressure to the gunshot wound. Several bullets appeared to strike the residence, the vehicle the victim was seated in and another residence across the street. The victim was recovering and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

