Supply problems force Missouri to temporarily halt COVID-19 rapid testing re-orders for schools

Missouri’s K-12 schools will have to look elsewhere to get COVID-19 rapid tests. Due to supply problems, the state is temporarily suspending reorders it provides to schools. Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says the state has not received a shipment of rapid tests in several weeks and she is not sure when a new shipment will arrive. McGowin says the tests have been a valuable tool – sometimes being the difference between a staff member working or not on a given day.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering new saliva-based tests that deliver results within 48 hours, instead of the typical 15 minute rapid tests.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!