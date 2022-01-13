Missouri schools are feeling the staffing pain from the spread of the coronavirus
COVID-19 continues to create staffing problems within Missouri’s schools. State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says a shortage of teachers is putting schools in a tough position.
McGowin says other teachers or workers might end up filling in during their downtime or planning time – contributing to the burnout and stress the school workforce is feeling. She says some school leaders might be forced to close their doors for a day or two due to staffing problems and possibly make up the school days at the end of the year.