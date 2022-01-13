A Poplar Bluff man faces child molestation charges in Ripley County after he allegedly had sexual contact with a girl over a period of several years. 42-year-old David DeRousse is charged with three felonies of first-degree child molestation, three felonies of third-degree child molestation, and felony fourth-degree child molestation. DeRousse is currently free on a $50,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2. A probable cause statement filed by Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Roper reports that he met with a woman on Oct. 24, who alleged DeRousse had inappropriately touched her 14-year-old daughter. Deputies report a forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim two days later. During the course of the forensic interview, the girl reportedly said the molestation began when she was seven or eight years old. The alleged victim went on to say DeRousse continued to act in this way until she was nine or 10 years old and then he also started showing her pornographic videos. The abuse occurred until she was 14. If convicted on all charges, DeRousse could face up to 79 years in prison. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

