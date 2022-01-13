Smith Applauds Approval of Missouri Disaster Declaration for December 10th Storms

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Federal Disaster Declaration requested by Governor Mike Parson, Congressman Smith and Missouri’s U.S. Congressional delegation was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local Missouri communities heavily impacted by the severe storms and deadly tornadoes that swept across the state on the evening of December 10, resulting in extensive destruction and tragic loss of life.

A total of seven counties were included in the request for Public Assistance. This approval allows Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads, and other public infrastructure.

“Today’s approval for federal disaster relief will help our southern Missouri communities rebuild after the deadly tornadoes swept through our state last month by getting every available resource to those who need it the most,” said Congressman Jason Smith. “I applaud FEMA’s quick response and will continue working in close coordination with Governor Parson and local disaster relief organizations to help get folks’ lives back on track as quickly as possible.

Governor Parson requested the Federal Disaster Declaration for Missouri on December 28, and Congressman Smith led the entire Missouri Congressional Delegation in writing President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in support of Governor Parson’s request.

On December 17, Rep. Smith led the Missouri Congressional Delegation in providing support for Governor Parson’s request to FEMA to conduct joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) for residents impacted by the recent devastating tornados in Dunklin, Pemiscot, and Reynolds counties. Bollinger, Iron, Madison and Wayne counties were added to the PDA request on December 20. These assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA, and local officials estimated a total of more than $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

