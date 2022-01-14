Father faces manslaughter charge in daughter’s death

A Doniphan man was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of his daughter. Four-year-old Brooklyn Jo Buse died shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, while riding an ATV with her parents near the Dunrovin campground on Current River. Charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child endangerment were filed Jan. 5 against 30-year-old Ricky Buse Jr. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Buse was driving an ATV when it overturned while attempting to climb a steep embankment. All three riders were ejected. Neither adult was injured. The child, who reportedly was seated in front of her father, was thrown under the ATV and sustained fatal head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m. by coroner Mike Jackson. Doniphan Police Department central dispatch reported receiving a call about 2:30 a.m. from a female screaming that a child had been severely injured. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

