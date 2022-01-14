Friday, January 14th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tabor, SD — A group of senior citizens unknowingly consumed pot brownies that were brought to a community center card game by a 73-year-old South Dakota woman who was unaware that her son had prepared the baked goods with THC butter. According to a probable cause affidavit, police dispatchers received several calls reporting “possible poisonings” of individuals who were “at the Tabor Community Center earlier for a card game.”

“An investigation into the incident lead me to believe that the patients were all under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies that were brought to the Community Center by Irene Koranda,” reported Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman. A couple who had been at the weekly Tuesday night card game told police that “after several people had eaten the brownies including themselves,” they learned that Koranda’s son “had made the brownies and had been in Colorado over the past weekend and brought back products with marijuana.”

During a police interview, Koranda said that her son Michael, 46, had “baked a pan of brownies and she took them to the Community Center card game,” unaware that the sweets contained THC, the psychoactive substance in cannabis. Koranda was arrested for possession of a controlled drug or substance, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Free on $3,000 bond, Koranda is scheduled for a January 25th court appearance.

