Have you ever thought about being a state trooper? The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for new recruits. The patrol says it’s seeking qualified people of all backgrounds to apply. Something is different these days, as the MSHP is now allowing certain tattoos.

There are nine testing sites in the state and the application deadline is February 2nd.

