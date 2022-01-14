MO could broaden workforce development grant program to help more adults get their tuition covered

Missouri could broaden a workforce development grant program to help more adults get their tuition covered. The Fast Track program pays for schooling for eligible Missourians 25 years or older seeking a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in high-demand. A Missouri Senate committee is considering a bill that would expand the program to include apprenticeships and would repeal the provision to terminate the program later this year. Kara Corches, representing the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says the chamber supports the bill.

The committee has not yet voted on the measure.

