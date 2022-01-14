MO House plans to work next week on state’s redistricting plan

Next week is a big week on Missouri’s legislative and congressional redistricting work. The Missouri House of Representatives plans to get going on a proposal passed out of committee. The plan would likely keep the current Congressional political breakdown – six seats for Republicans and two seats for Democrats. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he thinks it is a good proposal.

Some members of the Senate Conservative Caucus have been pushing for a 7-1 Congressional political breakdown and could drag out the process when it heads to the Senate.

