SEMO police officer arrested on child molestation charges

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Southeast Missouri State University police officer was fired Wednesday after being arrested on three felony charges. Court records indicate 36-year-old John Reyna, of Jackson, an officer with the university’s Department of Public Safety, faces two counts of child molestation and one count of sodomy in relation to alleged acts involving a victim younger than 12. Reyna was being held in Perry County in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

