GPS system helps MoDOT workers during winter operations

The Missouri Department of Transportation has installed GPS tracking devices on all of its snow plows and material spreaders to tell which roads have been treated and which ones need some TLC. MoDOT’s Becky Allmeroth says the system has helped the department with efficiency, especially as the agency deals with a significant workforce shortage and covid infections among employees. She says the technology also lets the agency’s mechanics know when a truck needs maintenance.

To report a road that might need some TLC, call 1-888-AskMoDOT. To see what the road conditions are like, go to modot.org or download the app.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!