Kennett Police searching for missing man

Officials in Kennett are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Few details about the investigation have been made available, but the Kennett Police Department reports that they are searching for Rodney Mitchell, who has not had contact with his family in multiple days. There is a picture of Mitchell on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

