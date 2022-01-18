MO Conservation says rescuing wildlife in winter can often do more harm than good

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding citizens that wild animals can take care of themselves in the winter. The department’s naturalist, Alex Holmes, says even though the motivation to help may be sincere, it’s vitally important to let Mother Nature play out naturally. He says you might be doing more harm than good if you try to rescue wildlife.

For questions about wildlife, Holmes encourages you to call a local Conservation office or nature center.

