Members of the Missouri Legislature will hear the governor’s vision for 2022 during his State of the State Address tomorrow. Senate President Dave Schatz talks about what he expects to hear.

Governor Parson will deliver his speech to lawmakers and statewide elected leaders at 3 p.m. tomorrow in the Missouri House of Representatives.

