One dies in Wappapello Monday morning fire

One person died in an early morning house fire near Wappapello yesterday while two others narrowly escaped. The Wappapello Fire Department was dispatched around 4:15 a.m. for a structure fire. The home on County Road 523 was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrived. The residence was home to a family of three, and both the father and disabled son were able to make it out of the structure. The son was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A third person, 42-year-old Melissa Dillinger, was trapped and unable to make it out of the home. Firefighters from the Wappapello and Stoddard County fire departments were able to put the fire out. The State Fire Marshal was called and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. No foul play is suspected at this time. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-chris-and-jayden?member=16749877&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

