Doniphan man sentenced to 148 months for attempting to meet minor for sex

A Doniphan man was sentenced by Judge Stephen Clark to serve 148 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to attempted enticement of a minor. The charges stemmed from an investigation in which a law enforcement officer, posing in an undercover capacity as a 14-year-old boy, began communicating with 35-year-old Joshua Damon on a social media platform. During the communications, Damon made repeated requests to meet the minor in person for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Arrangements were made to meet at a particular location in Doniphan on February 25, 2021. Law enforcement officials established surveillance and Damon arrived at the agreed upon time with a condom and a jar of lubricant. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Damon admitted that he arrived at the location with the expectation of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy. After serving the 148-month sentence, Damon was ordered to be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. Damon will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!