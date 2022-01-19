Doniphan man sentenced to 148 months for attempting to meet minor for sex
A Doniphan man was sentenced by Judge Stephen Clark to serve 148 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to attempted enticement of a minor. The charges stemmed from an investigation in which a law enforcement officer, posing in an undercover capacity as a 14-year-old boy, began communicating with 35-year-old Joshua Damon on a social media platform. During the communications, Damon made repeated requests to meet the minor in person for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Arrangements were made to meet at a particular location in Doniphan on February 25, 2021. Law enforcement officials established surveillance and Damon arrived at the agreed upon time with a condom and a jar of lubricant. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Damon admitted that he arrived at the location with the expectation of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy. After serving the 148-month sentence, Damon was ordered to be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. Damon will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.