MO bill would fight back against Biden’s sweeping vaccination and testing mandates for businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration from mandating its sweeping COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for large private companies, but is allowing the mandate for some health care workers. Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann has filed a bill that would fight back against Biden’s mandate. It would ban Missouri businesses from requiring workers to be vaccinated if ordered to by any government agency or branch.

Wiemann’s bill has been referred to a House committee for review. A White House statement says President Biden is disappointed the high court blocked the requirements for large businesses, but says the requirement for health care workers will save lives.

