Structure fire on Big Bend Tuesday

Yesterday morning, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Big Bend Road. First units arriving on scene reported heavy fire and smoke showing. It was quickly determined that there was no one inside the building. Fire units initially on scene went to a defensive mode due to the amount of fire and exposure problems. There was a house on one side of the building and vehicles in front and side of the building. Once a water supply was secured, the fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control. Fire units were on scene for about 4 hours and there were no injuries reported. The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, but appears to be accidental. Jackson Fire, Scott City Fire, Gordonville Fire Protection District, Fruitland Fire Protection District, and East County Fire Protection District along with several off duty Cape FireFighters were called in to assist at the fire scene and to backfill stations. There was about $45,000 worth of damage.

