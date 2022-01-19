Veterans warning of scammer impersonating the Missouri Veterans Commission

The Missouri Veterans Commission is warning veterans to be on the lookout for scam phone calls. The commission reports that an individual impersonating a Missouri Veterans’ Service Officer has called several veterans who had left voicemail messages with the MVC HQ main phone number. Officials say the fraudulent activity is suspected to have taken place between January 10th and January 13th. If you receive a suspicious call from someone representing themselves as an employee of the Missouri Veterans Commission, officials say that you should not share any personal information with the caller. You can report the call by emailing movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!