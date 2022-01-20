Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect’s apprehension

Tuesday night, a Cape Girardeau Police Officer was patrolling the area of South Ellis near Walnut when he observed a vehicle being operated in a careless and dangerous manner as it passed through this intersection. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and it failed to yield, accelerating south through several roadways and alleyways in southeast Cape Girardeau before traveling east across the Emerson bridge into Illinois. This vehicle left the roadway near the Grapevine trail and Route 3, and the driver crashed into a diversionary channel that flows from the Mississippi River. The operator exited the vehicle and attempted to elude police by swimming across this channel. The suspect was quickly apprehended shortly after he reached the opposite bank of the channel. This driver has since been identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Talley, of Jackson. Talley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting, and driving while suspended. Talley is currently being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond in relation to these charges.

