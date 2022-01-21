Gunshots at Legends apartments sends Cape Girardeau police on manhunt

Cape Girardeau police responded to reports of gunshots around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legends apartment complex. When officers arrived at the complex, they located a male with abrasions from a physical altercation. After searching the area, the officers found an unoccupied vehicle with damage from gunshots. The vehicle was seized by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as evidence in the case. Footage recorded by a witness of the incident was posted to social media showing two men wrestling in the Legends parking lot over a rifle. After one of the individuals successfully gained control of the gun from the other male, he walked to a parked white SUV with damage to the rear window and retrieved a red duffel bag. The male is then seen walking into one of the apartment buildings still in possession of the firearm, as two individuals hold the door open for him. A phone call to the police can be heard in the video. After reviewing the footage, police officers concluded they are looking for a thin, adult, black male with long braids. The police department is still investigating the case and anyone with information should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!