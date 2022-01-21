Judge sentences Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman for Medicare and Medicaid fraud

A Cape Girardeau woman appeared before United States District Court Judge Stephen Clark on Tuesday for Medicare and Medicaid fraud. 42-year-old Brandy McKay previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and ordered to pay $7,520,779.00 in restitution. Between 2017 and 2019, McKay owned or managed multiple durable medical equipment (DME) companies, including three located in Cape Girardeau. The DME companies paid kickbacks for orders and prescriptions signed by telemedicine doctors and nurse practitioners, who in almost all cases did not examine the patients, had no contact with the patients, and did not otherwise determine that the patients needed durable medical equipment. The DME companies then submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Based on the fraudulent claims submitted by McKay and her co-conspirators, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursed the DME companies for the medically unnecessary equipment. In many cases, patients received DME equipment from several DME companies, none of which they had requested or needed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!