Trading Post – January 22
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Pop-Up camper
Buy and sell: vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303
————–
Buying: firearms/military items – ph #: 573-450-7753
————–
Ceramic glazed bricks – $1/each
Antique claw-foot tub – $50 – ph #: 573-243-2000
————–
Tree cutting service
Wood for sale – ph #: 573-510-1283
————–
BMW car mats & window visors – $25/all – ph #: 573-837-7472
————–
Free clothing giveaway – Fri., Jan. 28 – 361 Country Club Dr.
————–
Electric oil heaters – $7/each
Buying: Dinette set – ph #: 334-3604
————–
‘05 Crown Victoria – $3,500
Electrical copper variable cable – 350 ft – ph #: 573-576-1757
————–
Buying: Sheet metal
Buying: Electrical wiring – ph #: 573-513-5505
————–
Bamboo – FREE – ph #: 573-587-8880
————–
‘07 Ford Escape
‘12 Chevy Impala
LP hot water heater – ph #: 421-5385