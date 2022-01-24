Renewed effort to bring back tax incentives for films produced in MO

State Senator Denny Hoskins says more movies are being filmed in Georgia than in Hollywood. A state Senate committee is considering his bill that would provide incentives for motion pictures produced in Missouri. Michelle Davidson, of the Missouri Motion Media Association, says the state could miss out on a key Missouri opportunity.

Missouri’s film tax credit program expired in 2013. “Gone Girl” was the last major movie to be filmed here – that was also in 2013.

