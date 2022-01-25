MO Senate Education Committee chair prioritizes bill designed to boost reading skills of K-12 students

The chair of the Missouri Senate’s Education Committee says one of her highest priorities this legislative session is a bill designed to boost the reading skills of K-12 public school students. State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says schools should be required to get students to read at grade level.

O’Laughlin says this is her fourth consecutive year filing the bill. Her committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing today about her bill.

